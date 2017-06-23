WATCH: Laverne Cox Honored by New York City Mayor with Her Own Day

Laverne Cox is getting her own day named after her!

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 33, posted an emotional video on Thursday as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the declaration.

According to Mayor DeBlasio today June 22, 2017 is Laverne Cox Day in the city of New York. WOW! Thank you so much Mayor and First Lady. I am beyond honored and grateful for this proclamation. #TransIsBeautiful happy #Pride. NYC enjoy Laverne Cox Day. Love and embrace who you are and celebrate and love each other! A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

“According to Mayor DeBlasio today June 22, 2017 is Laverne Cox Day in the city of New York,” Cox wrote in the caption. “WOW! Thank you so much Mayor and First Lady. I am beyond honored and grateful for this proclamation. #TransIsBeautiful happy #Pride.”

“NYC enjoy Laverne Cox Day,” she added. “Love and embrace who you are and celebrate and love each other!”

Cox is an outspoken transgender rights activist and lent her support to transgender teen Gavin Grimm fighting for bathroom protections in February after President Donald Trump withdrew guidelines issued to public schools.