Laverne Cox just landed her next acting gig.

The actress walked the red carpet at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, where she ran into Black-ish star Anthony Anderson — and after a few hugs and kisses, Anderson cut straight to business.

“Why have you not been on Black-ish yet?” he asked Cox, grabbing the microphone from host Giuliana Rancic.

Without missing a beat, Cox replied: “I’ve not been invited, darling. I would gladly come.”

“I’ll be there,” she continued. “I just have to do this interview and I’ll be right there.”

Anderson, 47, and Cox, 45, continued to joke around as pretend hosts, quizzing each other on their looks for the night. Cox donned a stunning, silver floor-length gown while Anderson kept his look classic in a white tux.

And while the two actors can now cross “co-host the Emmys” off their bucket list, they both have a big night ahead of them inside the ceremony. Cox is nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in Orange Is the New Black, while Anderson is up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Black-ish. The hit ABC show is also nominated for outstanding comedy series.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.