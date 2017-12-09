Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Sweet First Photos of Her Baby Girl

“Welcome baby girl Ella!”

Mama June Shannon‘s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon announced on Friday that she and her fiancé, Joshua Efird, “officially became parents” when they welcomed their “precious 7lb 14oz baby girl” Ella Grace Efird at 5:01 a.m.

Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️👶🏻 A post shared by Pumpkin🌺 (@lauryn_shannon7) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:46am PST

Hours after the newborn was welcomed into the world, Pumpkin, 17, shared sweet new photos of her baby girl with WEtv.com.

In the first image, new dad Josh adoringly gazes down and rests his hand on the crying infant’s arm.

The new mama, who stars on WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, also snapped a cute shot of her sleeping daughter sleeping on her chest.

Pumpkin and Josh additionally released a snapshot of a surprised and swaddled Ella adorably opening her mouth while being held in front of a whiteboard that reads, “Welcome baby girl Ella!! :)”

She announced her pregnancy in August and correctly guessed she’d welcome a daughter. “Because of all the girls in our family, I’m probably having a girl,” she said. “Can you imagine another little f—ing me running around? You guys are going to be f—ed!”

The season 2 premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.