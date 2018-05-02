Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon, 18, Gets Married in Las Vegas

Surprise: Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is married!

Mama June‘s 18-year-old daughter tied the knot with her fiancé Joshua Efird over the weekend in Las Vegas, a source confirms to PEOPLE. (TMZ was the first to report the happy news.)

From left: Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon, Ella Grace Efird, and Joshua Brandon Efird Paras Griffin/Getty

Shannon and Efird welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Grace, in December.

“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I’m going to have to face,” Pumpkin, said when announcing her pregnancy in a video posted on WE tv’s website. “I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.”

Shannon rose to fame in her family’s reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which followed the life of her little sister Alana Thompson, who became a breakout star on Toddlers & Tiaras.

They now appear on the WE Tv show Mama June: From Not to Hot alongside their mother, who famously lost 300 lbs.