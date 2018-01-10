Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s daughter is just 1 month old, but she’s already experienced her first red carpet.

Shannon attended WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta season 2 premiere in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday night with her mother Mama June Shannon and sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson — but she brought two special guests of her own: fiancé Joshua Efird and the couple’s infant daughter Ella Grace.

Shannon, 18, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her and Efird holding their little one backstage.

“Wouldn’t want to do a red carpet event with anyone else,” she captioned the post. “I love you both so much and wouldn’t be complete without you two.”

Shannon, who stars in her mom’s WE tv show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, announced her pregnancy in August — correctly guessing she’d welcome a daughter.

“Because of all the girls in our family, I’m probably having a girl,” she said at the time. “Can you imagine another little f—ing me running around? You guys are going to be f—ed!”

She gave birth to baby Ella on Dec. 8.

“Today at 5:01 a.m. me and Josh officially became parents to a precious 7 lb. 14 oz. baby girl,” she announced on Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.”

Season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.