RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson Claims Her Son Was 'Falsely Accused' in Arrest for Attempted Murder

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson is speaking out for the first time about her son Joshua Waring’s arrest — and suggesting he was set up.

Waring was arrested in June 2016 after he allegedly shot a man in Costa Mesa, California, and then engaged in a car chase with police. Along with three counts of attempted murder, Waring faced charges of assault with a firearm, evading police while driving recklessly and resisting an offer and battery, among others, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“After keeping silent for nearly 2 years in regards to my sons arrest, I am going to begin laying out the facts of his case and how easily it is to be falsely accused!” Peterson tweeted Thursday.

When a follower tweeted at Peterson, “let us know the truth,” she responded, “you will get facts only! I promise!”

“I will lay out the facts starting from the day of the arrest,” she added. “I’ll let you be the judge but it is going to take me time to organize and far to lengthy for one tweet.”

Peterson also linked to an OC Weekly article titled “Cop-Protected Orange County Snitch Avoids Murder Beef With Laughable Tales” that suggests Waring is innocent and was framed by police. (Police did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.)