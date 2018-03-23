RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson Claims Her Son Was 'Falsely Accused' in Arrest for Attempted Murder

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson is speaking out for the first time about her son Joshua Waring’s arrest — and suggesting he was set up.
Waring was arrested in June 2016 after he allegedly shot a man in Costa Mesa, California, and then engaged in a car chase with police. Along with three counts of attempted murder, Waring faced charges of assault with a firearm, evading police while driving recklessly and resisting an offer and battery, among others, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“After keeping silent for nearly 2 years in regards to my sons arrest, I am going to begin laying out the facts of his case and how easily it is to be falsely accused!” Peterson tweeted Thursday.
When a follower tweeted at Peterson, “let us know the truth,” she responded, “you will get facts only! I promise!”
“I will lay out the facts starting from the day of the arrest,” she added. “I’ll let you be the judge but it is going to take me time to organize and far to lengthy for one tweet.”
Peterson also linked to an OC Weekly article titled “Cop-Protected Orange County Snitch Avoids Murder Beef With Laughable Tales” that suggests Waring is innocent and was framed by police. (Police did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.)
“If you read the story that I tweeted previously by Scott Moxley from @OCWeekly you will get an abbreviated summary,” she wrote. “He understands this case and although there were a couple of minor mistakes, he is the closest to the truth that I’ve seen so far. Much more to come.”
The article says that a man by the name of Bryan Jason Goldstein was at the crime scene but “managed to quickly win police exoneration.”
According to the Los Angeles Times, Waring’s attorney Joel Garson alleged in court in January that Goldstein received “special treatment from officers.” He claimed that officers didn’t test Goldstein’s hands or clothing for gunshot residue and didn’t search the car until two days after the scene of the crime. It was also reported that Goldstein had an “immunity agreement” with the O.C. district attorney’s office to testify in a homicide case from 2016 and that he had been an informant in another case in 2004.
Peterson tweeted another OC Weekly article by the same author which mentioned Goldstein titled, “Massive Orange County Snitch Scandal Document Dump Wrecks Federal Case.”
In 2008, Peterson left Real Housewives after revealing that Waring — who’d struggled with an addiction to heroin — had relapsed, been arrested and eventually sentenced to eight months in jail.
Peterson said on Twitter that she’s working on a blog about the arrest, and that the “silver lining in this injustice” is that Waring is now sober after “hundreds of attempts.”
“It is what keeps me going!” she said.