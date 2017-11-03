Laurence Fishburne Files for Divorce from Gina Torres Over a Year After Split

Laurence Fishburne has officially filed for divorce from Gina Torres.

The black-ish actor filed the paperwork on Thursday in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

He is seeking joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter Delilah.

Fishburne, 56, and Torres, 48, split in early fall 2016 after 14 years of marriage, but didn’t announce the news until this September.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” Torres told PEOPLE in a statement. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

“Happily, however, our family remains intact,” she continued. “And we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe, as well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

The couple married in 2002. The Oscar-nominated actor also has two children from a previous marriage: Montana and Langston Fishburne.

