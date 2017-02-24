RHONJ's Lauren Manzo Scalia Welcomes a Baby Girl

She’s here! Lauren Manzo Scalia has given birth to a baby girl.

Lauren, 28, announced the arrival of her daughter, Markie, on Instagram on Friday.

“My Markie Girl,” she captioned an adorable photo of herself in a hospital bed holding the infant.

In September, Lauren and her husband, Vito, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were pregnant with their first child.

“We are so excited to be expecting our first child, due in early 2017,” the couple said in a joint statement. “What a crazy year it has been for us. Life is full of wonderful surprises!”

The Scalias were engaged for nearly two years before they tied the knot in July 2015, and were hopeful about getting pregnant after their nuptials.

“We had been trying to get pregnant for a while,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum told PEOPLE, who added, “and as soon as we stopped placing so much pressure on ourselves, it actually happened.”

Throughout the past nine months, Lauren — who dropped 30 lbs. from weight-loss surgery — made a promise to herself that she would stay healthy during her pregnancy “in order to feel and look as good as I can.”

“When I got pregnant, I promised myself I would do what was necessary in order to gain weight at a healthy pace and not use my pregnancy as an excuse to eat whatever I want,” she explained to PEOPLE. “In my first trimester, I felt so bloated and it drove me crazy. I didn’t feel comfortable at all. That experience just reassured me that being healthy isn’t just about the way I look, but about the way I feel.”