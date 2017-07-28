Lauren (Manzo) Scalia‘s hair salon suffered from an electrical fire last weekend, which filled the building with “heavy smoke.”

Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in the Dobbs Ferry, New York, building on Saturday, according to LoHud.com. The fire broke out in the electrical room of the corner building, located at the intersection of Cedar Street and Broadway. Scalia’s — the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo — Fullblown hair salon is located on the ground floor of the mixed residential-retail building.

Dobbs Ferry Fire Chief Chris DeNike said that “upon arrival, we had heavy smoke condition from both sides, the apartment building side and Cedar Street,” according to LoHud.com.

Lia Cagliostro, who co-owns the salon with Scalia, told TMZ that the salon had to discard of all hairdryers, clips and brushes, which all smelled of smoke.

Hours after the fire, Scalia’s salon confirmed that the salon had “minimal damage” and the staff is safe.

“Hi guys! We are all safe & the salon has minimal damage thank you to all of our amazing clients who reached out! We will keep you all posted as soon as we know more! Our phones will be down for the next day,” the salon wrote on Facebook, and directed customers to contact them by email for appointments.

As of Friday, Fullblown’s answering machine said that the salon will be “out of power until the end of the week.” The Dobbs Ferry Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, the reality star welcomed her first child with husband Vito: daughter Marchesa Anna Scalia (nickname “Markie”).

“Anna is both of our grandmothers’ names and it sounded nice, so it was a perfect fit. I always loved the name Marchesa — no, not named after the designer, but obviously where I heard the name first and fell in love with it,” Lauren said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in February. “I always said if I ever had a girl I would name her Marchesa.”

In September, Lauren and her husband, Vito, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were pregnant with their first child.

“We are so excited to be expecting our first child, due in early 2017,” the couple said in a joint statement. “What a crazy year it has been for us. Life is full of wonderful surprises!”