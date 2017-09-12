Gilmore Girls Forever! Lauren Graham Has the Best Congratulatory Message for Alexis Bledel's First Emmy Win

If you’re looking to add a level of Gilmore-y closeness to your own mother-daughter relationship or trying to be the most Lorelai mom to your future Rory, look no further than Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.

Even after their 2016 Netflix revival, the pair still appears to have a close bond as Graham, 50, gave a sweet shout-out to Bledel, 35, on her first-ever win at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards for her role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

“THIS IS SO AWESOME. Congratulations and love! xL,” Graham tweeted in response.

Bledel beat out How to Get Away with Murder‘s Cicely Tyson, Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox and The Leftovers‘ Ann Dowd in the outstanding guest actress in a drama series category.

THIS IS SO AWESOME.

Congratulations and love!

xL https://t.co/gIra0Z09sB — Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) September 11, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Is More Gilmore Girls Coming to Netflix?

Graham has watched Bledel grow up since they signed on for Gilmore Girls, which premiered back in October 2000 and concluded in May 2007 after seven seasons and 154 episodes.

Since then, fans had been patiently waiting to find out if there’s more to the story of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, and they were treated to a revival, called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, on Netflix in November 2016.

But can fans expect another spinoff series?

“I always said, while we were doing it, that I couldn’t see more episodes in that form. Five years from now do you have A Very Gilmore Christmas?” Graham said in June about further Gilmore Girls projects in the future.

“Maybe, but there’s no reason anymore except enjoyment. And, actually, I think there’s far more risk to continue — you run the risk of disappointing people,” she continued.