Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Throws Surprise Birthday Party for Her Boyfriend: 'You Make Me the Happiest Ever'

Lauren Bushnell planned a special surprise for her boyfriend Devin Antin‘s birthday.

The former reality star, who split from her fiancé, The Bachelor‘s Ben Higgins, in May, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself surprising Antin with a party at her new Los Angeles pad.

In the video, Bushnell, 27, walks into the apartment first, swinging open the door as a room full of friends yell, “Surprise!”

“Did you know?” she says, wrapping her arms around him.

“I had no idea,” he replies.

“Happy birthday!” she says as he plants a kiss on her cheek.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY CUTIE,” Bushnell captioned the post. “Thanks for letting me be your friend and girlfriend [and] being born in general. You make me the happiest ever and you deserve the world not just today but every day!”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY CUTIE. Thanks for letting me be your friend and girlfriend be being born in general. You make me the happiest ever and you deserve the world not just today but every day! I love youuuu @devinantin 😘 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

A source told PEOPLE in mid-July that Bushnell and Antin, who is a real estate investor, had been “officially dating for a few weeks.”

“They met two years ago when Lauren was living in Marina Del Rey before The Bachelor, and became friends,” said the source at the time. “They reconnected as friends when she moved back to Los Angeles, and then a relationship developed from there.”

Bushnell hasn’t shied away from showing off their relationship on social media, regularly posting sweet photos of the happy couple.

Let me tell you bout my best friendddd 🎶 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

✨ A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

#TBT to this insane sunset in Maui with the most handsome guy 💕 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Sep 14, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Boo booooooo A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

Sundays with youuuuu 💕 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Bushnell and Higgins, 29, announced their split exclusively to PEOPLE with a joint statement May 15.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” they said. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

In June, Bushnell opened up to PEOPLE about the former couple’s mutual decision to call of their engagement after over a year together, admitting that “there just wasn’t that joy that should be there and that was there at the beginning.”

“It just slowly faded until the point it just wasn’t there anymore,” she said. “I don’t why, but it just wasn’t. At that point, we were at a crossroads. We needed to make a decision.”

“At the end of the day, there was a lot of hurt and pain,” she added. “It was a rocky road from the start. It just didn’t feel right anymore.”