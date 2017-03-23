The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Sends Sweet Birthday Wishes to Ben Higgins: 'I'm So Thankful for This Life Together'

Lauren Bushnell is thankful for Ben Higgins and the life they share together.

The Sparkle in Her Eye blog founder — who met, fell in love and got engaged to Higgins on season 20 of The Bachelor — celebrated her beau’s 29th birthday in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday.

“Happy birthday babe!!!!! I’m so thankful for this life together,” Bushnell, 27, began the adorable post, which she accompanied with a photo of the duo.



“Although sometimes rocky you always hold my hand and support me through it, always with a smile on your face,” she wrote, and added, “You deserve the world, especially today.”



Last March, audiences watched Higgins get down on one knee and propose with a 4.25-carat ring to Bushnell on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor. Not long after getting engaged, Bushnell moved to Colorado with Higgins, where they live together in his cozy Denver home.

But just months after the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement, rumors began to swirl that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks, which Higgins denied.

“No need to respond often to rumors or ‘fake news’ but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today,” Higgins captioned a throwback photo of himself and Bushnell cuddled up on a beach. “We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that,” he continued in the post, and added, “but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side.”

Although the couple announced on their reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? in November that their wedding is off, they are still focused on their relationship.

“We’re still engaged and we’re still together,” Higgins told PEOPLE. “We are building a foundation and we’re taking every day one step at a time. That’s what I’m excited about.”

And for the record, “I still want to marry Lauren, very much so,” said Higgins. “Our relationship is better now than it has ever been.”