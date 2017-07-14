Lauren Bushnell has officially moved on from ex-fiancé Ben Higgins.

Two months after the Bachelor contestant split from her beau of over a year, she’s reportedly found romance with someone new.

Bushnell, 27, is dating a man by the name of Devin Antin, according to E! News. “They are dating exclusively,” a source told the outlet of the new couple, who were friends even before she joined the ABC reality series. “It happened fast.”

“It happened very quickly after her split with Ben, but [Ben and Lauren’s] relationship was over way before it officially ended,” a second source told Entertainment Tonight about her breakup from the former Bachelor star. “She is really happy with Devin and they’re having a great time together.”

WATCH: The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Split

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in May, Bushnell and Higgins, 29, announced the end of their relationship.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the pair said. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Higgins and Bushnell met on his season 20 of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2016; he ultimately offered his final rose and proposed to Bushnell.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Bushnell moved to Higgins’ hometown of Denver shortly after going public with their engagement following the season finale, which aired last March.

Six months later, Higgins and Bushnell returned to the small screen for one season of their Freeform reality show Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Ahead of the premiere, the two revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in October that they were undergoing couples counseling at their church: “We’re not the perfect couple,” Higgins said. “Far from it! But we are trying really hard and we love each other a lot.”

“There are so many weird elements to being in a relationship after The Bachelor,” said Bushnell. “We’ve gotten in arguments like any other couple, but about some things that other couples wouldn’t have to fight about, like the fact that we met when he was dating other women. You can say that’s what I signed up for, but it’s still real life and it’s still hard.”

WATCH: Ben Higgins Opens Up About His Split With Lauren Bushnell

Days after his split from Bushnell this past spring, Higgins opened up about their decision to call it quits on his new iHeartRadio podcast hosted by himself and fellow Bachelor alum, Ashley Iaconetti.

“I think, mutually, Lauren and I saw that life was getting more difficult,” Higgins said of their last few months together. “I would say the joy that we felt toward our relationship at the beginning was — for some reason — slipping away, and we were both working very hard to bring that joy back. And it just never seemed to get there. So it was a long time coming, but it wasn’t necessarily like we dragged it out.”

Bushnell also discussed the former couple’s choice to go their separate ways.

“At the end of the day, there was a lot of hurt and pain. It was a rocky road from the start. It just didn’t feel right anymore,” she exclusively told PEOPLE in June.

“I think Ben said this at some point, but there just wasn’t that joy that should be there and that was there at the beginning,” said the Sparkle in Her Eye style and travel blog founder. “It just slowly faded until the point it just wasn’t there anymore. I don’t why, but it just wasn’t. At that point, we were at a crossroads. We needed to make a decision.”