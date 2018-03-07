Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. just rekindled their romance earlier this year after he broke off his engagement to final pick Becca Kufrin, but the 26-year-old is already planning on taking her relationship with the conflicted Bachelor to the next level.

“I’m moving to Scottsdale,” Burnham tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, referring to the Arizona town where Luyendyk Jr. lives. “And we’re both very excited about marriage and starting a family.”

In fact, Luyendyk Jr. says he wants two to four kids: “If we get lucky, maybe we’d have twins!”

The couple also plan to join forces professionally.“We plan on doing real estate together,” says Luyendyk Jr., a realtor and race car driver. “We’ll do some remodels. It’ll be fun!”

Since their reunion, the happy couple say they haven’t gone more than a week without seeing each other. “We tell each other we love each other 1,000 times a day,” he says.

But above all, Luyendyk assures that he and the Virginia native are “super happy” after everything they’ve been through on The Bachelor.

“She accepted the fact that I made a huge mistake, and in a crazy way I feel like we’re better for it,” Luyendyk Jr. says. “It took all of this to get here, but I’d do it all over again.