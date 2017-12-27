Laura Dern Kisses NBA Star Baron Davis as Source Says, 'They're Good Friends'

Is Laura Dern dating NBA star Baron Davis?

The 50-year-old actress was photographed kissing the 38-year-old basketball player outside the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 20, according to multiple outlets.

A source close to the Big Little Lies star tells PEOPLE, “They’re good friends.”

And it’s been a good year for the actress, whose role in the HBO drama earned her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards nominations. Plus, she steals scenes as Admiral Amilyn Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Laura Dern Had Pretty Much the Coolest Childhood Ever

Dern married musician Ben Harper in 2005 before he filed for divorce in 2010. They share a 16-year-old son, Ellery, and a 13-year-old daughter, Jaya.

Davis’ wife Isabella Brewster, sister of The Fast And the Furious star Jordana Brewster, filed for divorce over the summer, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ. The former couple have two young children together.