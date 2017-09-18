John Oliver is the talk of the town!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, hosted by the 40-year-old Oliver, snagged the Emmy for outstanding variety talk series at Sunday’s star-studded ceremony.

Last Week Tonight beat out the following shows: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Real Time with Bill Maher.

“Thank you so much for this,” Oliver said in his acceptance speech. “I would like to thank HBO for everything, my wife for everything.”

He also jokingly thanked a missing Oprah Winfrey, whose front-row seat was occupied by a seat-filler. “I’d like to thank Oprah? Where’s Oprah,” he quipped.

• Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

Oliver thanked his entire staff — “they got so wasted after last year’s awards ceremony,” he shared — who were flown to Los Angeles for the annual show.

“Thank you HBO, thanks everyone!” he concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Kids Interview Emmy-Nominated Comedians

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Anderson presented the host with the award.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.