Last Comic Standing Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45 After Cardiac Arrest

On Friday morning, American standup comedian Ralph O. “Ralphie” May died of cardiac arrest in Las Vegas, PEOPLE confirms. He was 45.

“Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover,” May’s manager said in a statement. “Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.

“Two days ago he won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo and had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas,” his manager said.

In 2003, May competed in the first season of Last Comic Standing, finishing in second place. The comedian went on to record multiple comedy specials for Comedy Central and Netflix, including The Girl of a Nation.

His death was mourned by fellow comedians including Larry the Cable Guy and Gabriel Iglesias.

“Oh man fellow comedian and my friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy,” wrote Larry the Cable Guy on Twitter on Friday. “RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there.”

“I’m at a loss for words to hear about the passing of comedian Ralphie May,” added Iglesias. “He was a friend to many and a father of 2 beautiful children.”

Ralphie May RIP funny man. We shared good talks & good laughs . See you on the other side kid — Jim Breuer (@JimBreuer) October 6, 2017

Whoa… man.. this sucks. Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person. Condolences to his family & fans. https://t.co/M9s6bneAeA — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2017

In 2015, May and his wife, comedian Lahna Turner, filed for divorce. The couple had two children, April June and August.