Security Guard Who Was Shot in Las Vegas Shooting Reappears on Ellen After Reports He Had Vanished

Jesus has been found.

The Las Vegas security guard who was wounded while trying to stop shooter Stephen Paddock at the Mandalay Bay Hotel has broken his silence on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — after many had expressed concern over his whereabouts.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted Tuesday a photo of Jesus Campos saying he had sat down with her for a pre-taped episode that will air Wednesday.

Tomorrow, the first people to encounter the Las Vegas shooter are here – security guard Jesus Campos and building engineer Stephen Schuck. pic.twitter.com/dDmjzN6xBx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 18, 2017

“Tomorrow, the first people to encounter the Las Vegas shooter are here — security guard Jesus Campos and building engineer Stephen Schuck,” her tweet read.

In the photo, Campos holds a cane while sitting next to Schuck. According to the Los Angeles Times, Campos vanished from the public eye on Friday after cancelling a series of interviews with major networks, such as Fox News, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC.

David Hickey, the president of the Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America union, told the Times he hadn’t seen or heard from Campos in four days.

“We have had no contact with him… Clearly, somebody knows where he is,” Hickey said, adding that Campos was meant to attend a meeting with MGM representatives — a meeting he never attended as he disappeared from the waiting room shortly before Hickey walked out to get him.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Aldean Returns to Las Vegas One Week After Shooting Massacre That Left 58 Dead

“When I got in touch with the other union member, I was told Campos was taken to [health clinic] Quick Care,” Hickey said. He explained he hadn’t heard from Campos afterward and told reporters that interviews with the security guard were cancelled.

The company that owns the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino told the Times in a statement Tuesday that Campos “wants to tell his story at a time and place of his choosing.”

“He’s asked that everyone respect his request for privacy,” the statement read. “We could not be more proud of Jesus.”

Campos was hailed a hero after he reportedly sprang to action the night of the Las Vegas shooting, approaching the hotel room unarmed in which Paddock used to aim and kill people.

Paddock saw Campos coming through the cameras he had rigged in the hallway. When Campos got to the room, Paddock fired through the door, hitting him in the leg. Campos then used his radio to raise the alarm.

Las Vegas Police later claimed that the guard was shot six minutes before the shooting. Authorities have since changed the timeline again, saying Campos was not shot beforehand but was shot around the time Paddock opened fire on festival goers.

Schuck was checking the hotel doors when he also came under fire but was able to dive out of the way thanks to, he says, Campos yelling at him to take cover.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings).