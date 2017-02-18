Larry Wilmore Tells Controversial Conservative 'Troll' to 'Go F--- Yourself' on Real Time

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

While Milo Yiannopoulos’ one-on-one interview with Bill Maher might have been surprisingly cordial on HBO’s Real Time Friday night, the Breitbart editor’s appearance on Maher’s panel discussion segment of the program was much more heated — particularly with comedian Larry Wilmore.

A discussion about gender identity quickly turned ugly when Yiannopoulos claimed the transgender community had a psychiatric disorder, and Wilmore pointed out the same used to be said for the gay community. (Yiannopoulos is openly gay.)

Maher to Yiannopoulos: “Do you always have to fight with everybody?”

“I don’t! But you always invite such awful people on your show,” he said waving to the rest of the panel. “They’re so stupid… You should start inviting high-IQ guests.”

“You can go f— yourself, all right?” Wilmore shot back to the roar of the audience. “If your argument is these people are stupid, you didn’t hear a word [U.S. counterterrorism intelligence officer Malcolm Nance] said earlier in this segment. He can talk circles around your pathetic douchy little a–.”

But Wilmore wasn’t done with him. “And Leslie Jones is not barely literate, go f— yourself again for that.”

Earlier on Real Time, Yiannopoulos attacked Jones as “barely literate.” Last year, he was banned from Twitter after harassing the Ghostbusters star via the social media platform. Go here for a breakdown of Maher’s interview with Yiannopoulos.

Real Time airs Fridays on HBO.