Good Morning America's Lara Spencer Is Engaged to Tech Entrepreneur Rick McVey

Lara Spencer is engaged!

The Good Morning America co-host‘s beau of two years, tech entrepreneur Rick McVey, popped the question — and she said yes, Spencer’s publicist confirms to PEOPLE.

Spencer, who is the creator, producer and host of HGTV’s Flea Market Flip, first met McVey — the founder, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess, a publicly traded and successful financial technology company — after being set up on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend.

She has shared multiple photos on social media of herself with McVey, including a trip to Paris last year.

“The first 3 attempts at this selfie had the #eiffeltower coming out of my head like a single antenna #smallvictory #paris,” Spencer, 48, captioned a smiling selfie of the pair in front of the Eiffel Tower in July.

This will be the second marriage for Spencer, who was previously wed to real estate broker and former reporter David Haffenreffer, with whom she shares two teenage children: daughter Katharine and son Duff.

After 15 years together, Spencer announced in March 2015 that she and Haffenreffer were amicably divorcing.

Despite their split, Spencer and Haffenreffer have remained committed to raising their children together. In August, she shared a photo of Haffenreffer with their two kids in a birthday tribute post.

“[David] Happy Happy big 5-0 to the best dad our kids could ever ask for.” she wrote.

McVey is also a divorcé and the father of three grown daughters

