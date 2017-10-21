Lara Flynn Boyle Discusses Her History Experiencing Sexual Misconduct in Rare Public Appearance

Twin Peaks actress Lara Flynn Boyle made a rare public appearance last Sunday at the LA County Walk to Defeat ALS where she discussed the sexual misconduct she’s had to deal with in her career.

Asked whether she had ever been mistreated in her career, Boyle told The Hollywood Reporter, “Oh, all the time! All the time! It happens all the time.”

“I looked at it on two levels: Do I want to flip burgers, or do I want to put up with someone not being appropriate with me? I chose the other side,” the 47-year-old actress continued.

Describing how she moved forward in her life after those experiences, Boyle said, “It still stays with you. You still remember things that were not quite appropriate, but you move on and that’s all you can do, I guess.”

She also added that “I support all the actresses that have come forward,” referencing the dozens of women who have shared their stories of alleged sexual misconduct in the weeks after The New York Times published a report accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

Weinstein, who was fired from the Weinstein Company in the wake of the scandal, is seeking outpatient treatment in Arizona, as PEOPLE previously reported. A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

When Boyle — who did not reprise her role as Donna Hayward in the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks — was asked about her career, the actress replied, “I love a call sheet. I go where a good call sheet takes me.”

Boyle — who was previously linked to Twin Peaks costar Kyle MacLachlan — also did not appear in the television series’ prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. Her character was instead ported by actress Moira Kelly.