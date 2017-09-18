Southern Charm's Landon Clements Says She 'Won't Be Returning This Season' — Find Out Why!

Landon Clements is saying goodbye to Southern Charm — for now.

Last week, the reality star shared a smiling image of herself to Instagram, on which a fan commented, “Soo pretty!!! but lately on the show, your personality and lack of girl code/desperately throwing yourself on Austen [Kroll] and flaunting your status as Shep [Rose] was saying u did in the work meeting, does not match up with your beautiful looks. Hopefully if there’s another season we can see the inside you match up with the outside you.”

In response to the Instagram user, the Georgia native defended her relationships with her male costars and announced that she would not be returning for the upcoming season of the series.

“Girl code? Thats so silly I’ve never been anything but friends with all of those boys and actually that really hurt my feelings that Chelsea said that as for Shep we fight like brother and sister,” wrote Clements, 35. “I won’t be returning this season and heading back to California to pursue my career in real estate. ✌🏻”

Clements was born in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and is the eldest of three daughters, according to her BravoTV bio. While studying art history and historic preservation at The College of Charleston, Clements met friend and castmate Shep Rose. Before returning to Charleston, Clements lived in Los Angeles, where she utilized her passion for interior design and worked with SBE and Philippe Starck.

Prior to joining Southern Charm in 2014, Clements — who audiences watched feud with rival Kathryn Dennis on the series — was asked to appear on another popular reality show.

The star was featured sparingly on MTV’s The Hills, which shot her friends Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag to fame. Speaking to Page Six in 2016, Clements said she was asked to participate more in the show, but declined, explaining, “I wasn’t ready for it.”

She said that part of her concern was over a plotline that was being pushed — with producers hoping to emphasize the idea that Clements was trying to steal Audrina Patridge’s then-boyfriend Justin “Bobby” Brescia.

“They wanted me to go after so-and-so’s boyfriend and all this. That’s not me,” said Clements of the show that ran from 2006–2010.

A Bravo rep for the show had no comment.