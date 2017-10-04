Lamar Odom Wishes Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian Well After Pregnancy News: 'Still Got Love for Her'

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian have gone their separate ways — but that doesn’t mean he has any ill will toward her.

During Wednesday’s episode of Complex’s Everyday Struggle, the former NBA star opened up about his current relationship with his ex-wife, whom PEOPLE recently confirmed is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Though he didn’t comment on the pregnancy, Odom, 37, seemed to indicate that the two are cordial, though they don’t speak regularly.

When asked if he is “still cool” with Kardashian, he replied, “I mean, from a distance.”

“I wish her well,” he added. “Still got love for her.”

Odom also revealed that he’s drifted apart from Kanye West, who is married to his ex-wife’s sister Kim Kardashian West.

“Kanye is a good dude,” he said. “He was there for me when I was in a coma, he was there for me when I woke up.”

“I would say [our relationship] probably deteriorated with all the other relationships that were built,” he added. “But it’s like that sometimes. It’d probably be weird [to contact Kanye now]. But I would have no problem with it.”

Odom and Kardashian, 33, wed on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met, and nine days after getting engaged. In 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December, Kardashian had filed for divorce.

In July 2015, both stars finally signed divorce papers, but because the judgment had not yet been entered in court by the time Odom was hospitalized, they were technically still legally married. As a result, Kardashian — who was making all of Odom’s medical decisions — ultimately opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings.

Kardashian filed for divorce for a second time in late May 2016, and the proceedings were officially finalized in December.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE last week that the reality star is now expecting a baby with Thompson, 26, whom she’s been dating for a little over a year.

“Khloé is thrilled about being pregnant,” a source told PEOPLE. “She couldn’t be happier. She’s so grateful that she met Tristan.”

“It’s always been very easy for Khloé to date Tristan,” the source added. “They are on the same page. Early on in their relationship, Khloé decided that she was going to do everything for it to work.”