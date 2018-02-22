Lamar Odom on Ex Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy: 'It Couldn't Have Happened to a Better Person'

Things might not have worked out between Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian, but the former basketball player has nothing but kind words to say about his ex-wife’s pregnancy.

“To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person,” Odom, 38, told Access’ Kit Hoover and guest co-host Scott Evans during a preview of Monday’s episode.

“I was really happy for her,” he continued. “If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby.”

In fact, Odom thinks the 33-year-old will make sure her first child doesn’t want for anything.

“That’s gonna be one spoiled ass baby,” he added.

RELATED: From ‘Fake-Trying’ to Get Pregnant with her Ex to Offering to be Kim’s Surrogate: Khloé Kardashian’s Long Journey to Motherhood

Even though he couldn’t be happier for his ex, he said he’s felt hurt by some of the Good American designer’s recent comments about their relationship.

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June of last year, the 33-year-old revealed she had only “fake-tried” to have children with Odom.

“I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I just kept pretending I was doing it,” she said.

“When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar,” she continued. “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

Odom said he understood where she was coming from.

“That was hurtful, but I was going through some things at the time, so I didn’t really take it too personally,” he explained.

The former basketball player went on to reveal that when it comes to actually keeping up with the Kardashians, he hasn’t spoken to his former pal Rob Kardashian in a while.

“I miss him a lot to this day,” Odom said, adding that he hasn’t spoken “to him at all” recently.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Lamar Odom Over His Comment About the End of His Marriage to Khloé

Kim Kardashian West clapped back at her former brother-in-law in January after he made a comment about the end of his marriage to Khloé that rubbed Kim, 7, the wrong way.

“I still got my shawty’s name still on me — I mean, her initials still on me,” he said in a sneak peek of his appearance on BET’s Mancave as he described his tattoo of Khloé’s initials.

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over,” Odom continued, before adding with a smile: “When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

In a fiery tweet, Kardashian West stood up for her younger sister, when she responded to a Twitter user who posted, “Burn!” about the quote.

Kim tweeted, “Or second or third brothel.”

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Khloé and Odom tied the knot on national TV in September 2009. The marriage fell apart after the former basketball player’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013. In October 2015, Odom was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Near death, he spent four days in a coma, and Khloé rushed to his side and called off their divorce proceedings temporarily. Upon his recovery, Odom completed a 30-day drug rehab program.

Khloé refiled for divorce once Odom recovered from the Nevada incident, and their split was finalized in December 2016.

Odom’s full interview airs Monday, Feb. 26 on Access Live and Access.