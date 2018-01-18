Lamar Odom is sending well wishes to his pregnant ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

The former NBA player married Khloé in 2009 and finalized his divorce from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star in 2016 after a roller-coaster seven-year marriage. Despite their split, Odom, 38, thinks highly of Khloé, 33, and believes that she’ll be a “good mother” when she welcomes her first child — a baby boy — with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson this year.

Seth Browarnik/startraks

“What about the baby? … How do you navigate the life building in places that straight up you saw yourself?” host Jeff Johnson asks Odom about Kardashian being pregnant in the clip.

“Her having a baby? I’m happy for her,” Odom shares. “She took care of me, she’ll be a good mother. For real. She’s a great woman.”

Though the former couple has moved on from one another, there isn’t a day that goes by that Odom isn’t reminded of Khloé.

“I still got my shawty’s name still on me — I mean, her initials still on me,” he says about his tattoo. “For no reason.”

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over,” he shares about their relationship, and adds with a smile: “When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

On a previous episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West took her sister to her fertility specialist, where Khloé received some shocking news about her own fertility.

The doctor asked Khloé if she’d ever tried to get pregnant before, and she admitted that she “fake-tried.”

“I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I just kept pretending I was doing it,” said Khloé, who wed Odom after a whirlwind, month-long courtship. “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar,” she continued. “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

Khloé and Odom’s marriage fell apart after the former basketball player’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013.

“I knew it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him — even when it made me look like I was the problem,” said Khloé. “But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders, because he had a lot of other deeper s— to deal with.”