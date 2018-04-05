Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Him Recover from Crack Cocaine Addiction

Lamar Odom has a new business venture.

The former NBA star, who has battled a crack cocaine addiction, is investing in the marijuana business, he revealed in a new interview with The Blast.

Odom, 38, said he found that marijuana was helpful in his treatment and recovery for substance abuse.

“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” he said. “Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born.”

“It’s a perfect time to offer these cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am,” he added.

Odom is expected to launch the line later this year in California. According to The Blast, Rich Soil Organics will cultivate “organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis,” and plan to roll out a line of products including flowers, concentrates, extracts and other CBD/THC infusions.

Odom’s history with drug abuse spans back to 2001, when he was suspended for violating NBA drug policy twice in eight months. He admitted at the time to smoking marijuana, telling reporters, “I hope everyone doesn’t pass judgment on my mistake. I’ve made a couple and I may make a couple again, but hopefully they won’t be as big as this one.”

In 2009, he tied the knot with Khloé Kardashian — one month to the day after they met, and nine days after getting engaged. But by 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December, Kardashian, 33, had filed for divorce.

On Oct. 13, 2015, Odom was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Kardashian immediately flew to his side, and he spent the following months recovering from a near-fatal overdose. As a result, Kardashian — who was making all of Odom’s medical decisions since the two were technically still legally married — ultimately opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings.

Kardashian, 33, filed for divorce for a second time in late May 2016, and the proceedings were officially finalized that December.

Now, both have moved on — and Kardashian is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson this month.

“To tell you the truth, it couldn’t have happened to a better person,” Odom told Access‘ Kit Hoover in February of his ex-wife’s pregnancy news.

“I was really happy for her,” he continued. “If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby. That’s going be one spoiled a— baby.”