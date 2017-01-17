Dr. Travis Stork Reveals What Viewers Can Expect from Lamar Odom's Full Interview on The Doctors 

Lamar Odom is making strides in his recovery after his near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

The former NBA player recently gave his first sit-down interview since the incident with Dr. Travis Stork of The Doctors — right before he checked himself into a 30-day rehab program.

Now that Odom, 37, has successfully completed his treatment, his full interview is set to air Tuesday. Stork believes audiences will see the basketball star as just a man who’s trying to deal with his issues and who’s finally able to feel a release by talking about his addiction after experiencing a bout of loneliness.

“I think when people see the full interview that maybe there’s an element of catharsis,” Stork tells PEOPLE Now. “He did not talk to anyone since this happened, and he acknowledges being in some really dark places — still working to get himself out of this hole, so to speak. And he was very open and very honest, very candid.”

Stork said he was happy to see that Odom seemed to be well, despite the damage done to his brain.

The doctor was also pleased that Odom was self-motivated to face his addictions.

“I think when people watch the interview on our show in its totality, I think they will be moved by this is just a man trying to get his life together like a lot of people out there who struggle with abuse or addiction or relationship problems,” he explains. “The thing I’m proud about with Lamar is that he’s like, ‘Hey Travis, there must be a reason I’m here to share my story,’ and maybe by hearing his story, will prevent some overdose deaths that may happen to someone else.”

Odom’s episode of The Doctors airs Tuesday (check local listings).