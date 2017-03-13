Lamar Odom Says He Is ‘Doing Great’ at Kids Choice Awards with His Children

Lamar Odom is focused on his children as he works to rebuild his life after a troubled few years.

The 37-year-old retired NBA star opened up about his recovery to E! News on Saturday as he took to the 2017 Kids Choice Awards with his 18-year-old daughter Destiny Odom and his son Lamar Odom Jr., 14.

“I’m doing great,” he said. “Just chilling, relaxing, just here with my kids.”

Odom wasn’t the only star with Kardashian ties at the event. The father of three ran into Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian‘s ex-fiancè, and Chyna’s young son King Cairo. The two passed each other on the carpet but did not interact.

The update comes less than three months after Odom’s divorce from Khloé Kardashian was finalized. The two wed in 2009, but Kardashian, 32, issued the filing in 2013 after Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse.

However, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star briefly called off the divorce in the wake of Odom’s near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Odom recently completed a 30-day drug rehab program and has been working on getting back into shape.

He opened about his troubled years to The Doctors‘ Dr. Travis Stork, admitting, “I want my wife back.”

“When you’re doing drugs, you become distant to everything,” he said. “Even your feelings, you become numb to everything. Just to reinstate what we had as a family, it was important to me. Khloé is important to me. She’s been through all this with me. She stood by my side. I just want to repay her.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.