Lamar Odom Is 'Doing Well' After Collapsing at L.A. Nightclub: 'He Was Dehydrated'

Lamar Odom is reportedly doing fine after he collapsed at a nightclub in Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

Video footage captured by TMZ shows three men helping the 38-year-old former NBA player to his feet as partygoers looked on at the popular Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

“Lamar is doing well,” a rep for Odom told E! News. “He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club.”

Odom collapsed in the club’s VIP booth at around 2 a.m., according to TMZ.

Odom, who was married to Khloé Kardashian, faced many health issues both before and after the pair parted ways in 2013 following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse.

In October 2015, Odom was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Near death, he spent four days in a coma. Upon his recovery, Odom completed a 30-day drug rehab program.

In the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 10th anniversary special, the family revealed that they had been falsely told Odom had died in the Nevada incident.

“I was screaming,” said Kardashian, 33. “To think and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do, and then to know they’re really alive, it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle.”

During the health crisis, Kardashian called off their protracted divorce proceedings to help make all of Odom’s medical decisions as his legal spouse. She filed for divorce for a second time in late May 2016.

After the years of turmoil, Odom is now doing better and focusing on his family — but he has often been forced to speak out against critics who poke fun at his personal battles.

Over the summer, Odom fired back at ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, who joked that the retired basketball player “was on crack” when he got signed to the New York Knicks in 2014.

“Let us look at what this statement does, not only to Lamar, but to any and all professional athletes that are struggling with addiction,” Odom’s lawyer said in a statement to the sports network. “To say that this conduct was outrageous and unacceptable does not scratch the surface. Think about the others that are battling addiction.”