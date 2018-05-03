LaLa Kent's Vanderpump Rules Costars Attend Her Father's Funeral: 'He Was an Epic Human'

Despite any drama on Vanderpump Rules, the SUR staff will always be family.

LaLa Kent‘s co-workers Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute flew to Utah for the funeral for her late father Kent Burningham, according to social media. (E! News first spotted their attendance.)

The hostess turned singer announced on April 23 that her dad had died, writing, “The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

LaLa 28, continues to commemorate her father on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two Wednesday with the caption, “And when you finally fly away, I’ll be hoping that I served you well. For all the wisdom of a lifetime, no one can ever tell. But whatever road you choose, I’m right behind you win or lose, forever young.”

She also posted a Snapchat of herself wearing his shirt and tie, writing, “Representing my pops today as we celebrate his life. He was an epic human.”

Burningham died April 21 at the age of 64, according to an obituary published by The Salt Lake Tribune. Along with LaLa, he is survived by wife Lisa, sons Easton and Brandon, daughter-in-law Cheryl and grandchildren Drayson and London.

Lala, who is dating Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, previously discussed how her family supports her despite her sometimes wild antics on the reality show — and how they shape her own values.

“I take marriage seriously,” she once told Heavy. “My parents have been together for 35 years, through thick and thin. I haven’t ever been married, but I still hold that title sacred.”