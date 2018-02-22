Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Believes Tupac 'Took Over' Her Body After His Death

While some believe Tupac Shakur is still alive despite being murdered over 20 years ago, Lala Kent has another theory – the iconic rapper is living inside her.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 27, was forthcoming about her belief that her body was the new home of the “Hit Em Up” rapper on Jenny McCarthy‘s SiriusXM podcast The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday.

McCarthy, 45, asked Kent about her “hood” persona on Instagram and on the Bravo show, saying, “I was gonna ask you how did this, like, sweet, beautiful Utah girl turn into like this cool, hood chick?”

Without missing a beat Kent said, “I don’t know where that comes from, I mean I am a firm believer that when Tupac died he took over my body. I know you’re laughing but I’m being for real.”

The TV reality star didn’t stop there, adding that she had gotten a tattoo that read “thug life.”

“I feel so happy about it,” she said. “It’s by my… the inside ankle on my left and it’s up and down in my handwriting. It looks like a prison stamp.”

While Kent admitted she has “never been in a fight before,” she still feels “as bougie and white as they come but I gets to clapping sometimes, pretend you know?”

McCarthy asked Kent again if she truly believed the soul of a rapper, who died in 1996, was inside her body.

Kent was undeterred said, “I do, and you know, I’m sure he is not thrilled with his new body casing but I’m not thrilled about the temper.”