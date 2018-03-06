Vanderpump Rules star LaLa Kent is speaking out after Jennifer Lawrence called her a “c—.”

During Lawrence’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the 27-year-old Oscar winner said about Kent, “I’m like, ‘Bitch, you’s a c–t!’ ” E! News reports.

After Kent learned about Lawrence’s name-calling, the Vanderpump Rules cast member took to Twitter, where she posted and deleted three tweets in response to the actress, who’s been vocal about her love of reality TV.

“You had a classic tweet and delete,” Amy Phillips said on Tuesday’s episode of Reality Checked with Amy Phillips on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy channel before the deleted tweets were read aloud: ” ‘Did Jennifer Lawrence really just call me a c— on Bravo Watch What Happens Live? And talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don’t see you in the streets. You’re one of the highest-paid actresses on the planet. You claim you are pro women and you call another woman a c—? You’re gross.’ ”

Jennifer Lawrence and LaLa Kent Steve Granitz/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty

Kent said of her deleted tweets, “I did a three-peat. I did one tweet, delete. Two tweet, delete. Three tweet, my manager called me and said, ‘Lala B, what are you doing?’ She goes, ‘You either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours because I’m not trying to deal.’ So I deleted.”

Reflecting on the incident, Kent was disappointed in Lawrence.

“You know what? The thing is, I mean, no one wants to be a called the c-word. Especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I was such a huge fan of hers and it just, it bummed me out,” said Kent.

The SUR hostess added: “I thought that she had a little bit more class than that. Let’s leave the trash up to people like me who do reality TV. Don’t try to steal my thunder, girlfriend.”

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/409598898" params="visual=true&color=#ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="300" iframe="true" /]

During her appearance on the Bravo talk show, Lawrence’s dream came true when Cohen surprised her with a dinner party — complete with Real Housewives of New York City stars Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel at the table.

It was a wish-fulfillment moment for Lawrence, who had told Oprah Winfrey in December that de Lesseps, Frankel and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick were the three people — living or dead — she’d most want to have at a dinner party.

“I’m not proud of that, but that’s what comes from my heart,” Lawrence said in the chat, published by The Hollywood Reporter.

While Disick couldn’t make Cohen’s get-together, the WWHL team found a cardboard cutout to fill his spot.

All of this left Lawrence in complete shock. She jumped for joy, screaming “Oh my God,” and quickly running over to hug the Real Housewives of New York City.

“I’m going to cry,” she said, holding back tears.