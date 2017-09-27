The Creator of Laguna Beach Is Launching a New Nashville-Based Reality Series, and We're Here for It

Drama, drama, drama, y’all!

A new reality series from The Hills and Laguna Beach creator Adam DiVello is coming to CMT, the network announced Wednesday.

via GIPHY

Music City will track the lives of young, emerging musicians in Nashville as they attempt to find success in the industry – while also balancing their personal lives, friendships and romantic relationships.

The eight-episode first season will premiere alongside scripted series Nashville early next year.

FROM COINAGE: King-Sized Cost of Staying at Elvis’ Place

“Music has always played a huge role in the storytelling process of my past series,” DiVello said, “and with Music City, we’ll take that element to another level, as we document the real-life struggles, heartaches, and drama of those chasing their dreams of stardom.”

“Nashville is such an exciting city and I can’t wait to share with the world the stories of this incredibly talented cast we’ve put together,” he added.