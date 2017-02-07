'The Time Has Come!' Lady Gaga to Appear on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is going harder than Coco Montrese’s contour: Lady Gaga announced via Twitter Tuesday that she will appear on the reality competition’s upcoming season 9 premiere.

“The time has come! I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace!” Gaga tweeted, while also hash-tagging the lyrics #DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen from her 2011 hit “Born This Way.”

In a short preview clip posted alongside Gaga’s tweet, Mother Monster, who literally dropped the mic during one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows of all time last Sunday, is seen greeting the season 9 queens in the storied work room, where she recites RuPaul’s signature well-wishing line, “May the best woman win.”

In August 2013, Gaga first expressed interest on Twitter about joining the show as a judge. “Can I PLEASE be a judge on drag race! @RuPaul I started out in these club, these women taught me how to serve!” she tweeted.

This is not the first time Gaga and RuPaul have collaborated. The drag icon also joined the Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter during her 2013 television special Lady Gaga and the Muppets Holiday Spectacular, performing a duet of the Artpop cut “Fashion!”

Gaga’s music and likeness have also appeared in past Drag Race episodes. Season 8’s Naysha Lopez memorably lost her place in the competition for not knowing the lyrics to the smash single “Applause” during a lip-sync performance, and multiple queens have portrayed the pop star for the show’s long-running Snatch Game impersonation challenge — some more successfully than others.

Last week, Logo revealed the 13 fierce queens set to compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar across the reality show’s ninth edition, including Trinity Taylor, who defeated Drag Race graduate Alyssa Edwards at the 2014 National Entertainer of the Year pageant in Louisville, Kentucky, and London native Charlie Hides, who hops across the pond to join the lineup.

Logo previously confirmed the season 9 opener will feature a shocking moment “that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history,” per a press release.

After turning the show into a worldwide phenomenon, RuPaul won his first Emmy for hosting the series — which first premiered in 2009 — in September.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 premieres this March on Logo.