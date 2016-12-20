Queen Bee: Stung! Which Ladies of London Are Sounding Off on Caroline Stanbury Now?

The buzz of drama surrounding ‘s queen bee Caroline Stanbury is far from over.

“She doesn’t like the aristocracy anymore,” says costar Julie Montagu, who married the Earl of Sandwich to become the Lady of Mapperton estate in Dorset, England. “She feels like she’s being noosed.”

Caroline’s soon-to-be ex-sister-in-law Sophie Stanbury points to her best friend’s unflinching honesty: “If you set something off in her, she is going to go for you. There’s no kind of gray area,” says Sophie. “It’s kind of difficult — you don’t know what’s going to push her buttons. … The more you rub her up the wrong way, the more she’s going to explode.”

Caroline told PEOPLE before the season began: “I think that a lot of the conflict was maybe the others trying to knock me off my perch.”

And though the Stanbury women are working through their disagreements, Caroline teased of her relationship to Montagu: “It’s only going to get worse. There’s not a lot of love lost between Julie and I.”

