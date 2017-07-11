The L Word: Sequel to Hit Lesbian Drama in the Works at Showtime

Fresh off the (fashionable) heels of EW’s reunion, we’ve learned that Showtime is currently developing another season of its hit lesbian drama The L Word.

Co-creator Ilene Chaiken will be an executive producer of the series with a new writer/EP being brought in to run the production and once again chronicle the friendships and love lives of modern gay women.

Sources reveal that stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey will executive-produce as well as appear on the series if it moves forward. Other characters from the original series may also pop up and will be paired with a whole new cast of women.

The new installment of The L Word isn’t entirely surprising. When EW reunited the cast and Chaiken in May, they all expressed interest in returning to the series.

“We talk about it all the time,” Chaiken told EW about the series returning. “When we went off the air in 2009, I think a lot of people thought, Okay, the baton is passed now, and there will be lots of shows that portray lesbian life. There’s really nothing. It feels like maybe it should come back.”

