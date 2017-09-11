Kyra Sedgwick Worries About Daughter Sosie Bacon Facing ‘Rejection’ In Hollywood

After decades in the industry, Kyra Sedgwick knows that Hollywood can be tough. So naturally, she has fears about her and husband Kevin Bacon‘s daughter, Sosie Bacon, following her parents’ career path.

“As an actor, there is so much rejection,” Sedwick tells Good Housekeeping in the magazine’s October issue. “Kevin and I have had some painful experiences, and you don’t want your kid to go through that.”

“But I want [25-year-old Sosie] to follow her passion, and acting has become her passion,” she adds.

Sosie was Miss Golden Globe back in 2014 and recently starred in the hit Netflix drama series 13 Reasons Why. She’ll appear alongside Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins in the upcoming HBO series Here, Now.

Sedgwick also opens up about parenthood in general to Good Housekeeping, admitting that “being a mother is hard.”

“When I was pregnant, my mom said, ‘There are going to be times when you want to throw your kids out of a window, and that’s OK,’ ” says Sedgwick, 52.

“We send women the message that it’s all supposed to be perfect, but it’s not,” she adds. “Believe me, it’s still hard, and my kids are adults!”

But Sedwick has a great partner in Bacon, who she has been wed to for 29 years. The couple also shares a son, Travis, 28.

“My husband and I cook together all the time,” she says. “He’s an intuitive chef and really good at whipping things up without a recipe, which is so irritating, because if I’m following a recipe, I have to look at it over and over again.”