Kylie Jenner’s ‘Surprise Gift for the World’ Is Her Steamy Short Film with Tyga

Kylie Jenner gifted her family and friends some elaborate Christmas gifts this year, and even received plenty herself. But don’t worry fans — the youngest KarJenner sister has a present for you too.

The 19-year-old released a short film, costarring boyfriend Tyga, that was shot and directed by photographer Sasha Samsonova. Jenner’s secret project was filmed over a month ago in Los Angeles, and premiered on Christmas Day as a “little surprise gift for the world,” according to Samsonova.

And we must say, sister Kendall Jenner‘s Christmas video has nothing on Jennere’s clip, which opens with the blonde Lip Kit entrepreneur smoking a cigarette in the buff.

My shoot with @kyliejenner @kinggoldchains 🎞📷 A photo posted by Sasha Samsonova (@sashasamsonova) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:23am PST

Along with musical accompaniment from singer Niia, what follows are scenes of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the shower wearing only a drenched white T-shirt as her rapper beau joins her.

“It fell into place very, very naturally. It just happened,” Samsonova told W magazine about shooting with her “muse” Jenner. “The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience. It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before,” she explained.

Samsonova’s spontaneous shoot is the latest collaboration with Jenner, who she has photographed for many years.

“It’s super raw footage,” said Samsonova. “The thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way — no skin retouching, nothing.”