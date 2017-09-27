Kylie Jenner's Family Is 'Worried There Will Be Drama' with Travis Scott in the Future: Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are excitedly awaiting the arrival of their baby girl in February, but the reality star’s famous family is “worried” about the couple’s future together.

“It’s hard for her family to imagine Kylie’s relationship with Travis will last,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They are worried there will be lots of drama down the road.”

Despite their concerns, mom Kris Jenner, 61, and older sisters Kourtney, 38, Kim, 36, Khloé, 33, and Kendall, 21, are all rallying around the parents-to-be. “Her family will help Kylie out as much as possible,” the source says.

The KarJenners also appreciate what a “great guy” Scott, 25, is to Kylie, 20, and think he “treats Kylie really well.”

For all the details on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and how her family really feels about the news, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

“He is nothing like Tyga,” the source says. “He doesn’t have any obvious financial issues. He doesn’t go behind Kylie’s back, but it’s a very new relationship they are bringing a baby into.”

Another insider says Scott began sharing the baby news in July with loved ones.

“He was so excited, he couldn’t keep it in. He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out,” the insider says. “He can’t wait to be a dad.”

On Tuesday, news broke that Kylie’s older sister Khloé is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — and that the sisters are due around the same time. Sister Kim Kardashian West is also expecting a baby early next year via a surrogate, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

“Kylie loves how close-knit her family is,” the family source says. “They are looking at their pregnancies like a unifying experience for them as sisters. Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it.”