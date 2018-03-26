How Kylie Jenner Is Working Hard to Be a ‘Young Hot Mom' and Slim Down After Stormi

Kylie Jenner is determined to get her body back into shape after giving birth to her daughter Stormi.

“Kylie is already starting to work out,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi,” the source continues, adding that the 20-year-old “wasn’t the most comfortable while pregnant.”

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Youtube; Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Since giving birth, the Lip Kit mogul has been “super determined to get back to her pre-pregnancy body,” the source continues.

“Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens,” the source remarks, adding that as Jenner gets further along in her transformation, she will be “flaunting her progress more and more.”

Jenner has certainly already started to show off her body after baby, making it very clears she’s taking her fitness regime seriously.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself wearing a patterned bikini on Sunday, the 20-year-old hinted she was using the photo as workout inspiration.

“Summer goals,” the 20-year-old captioned the shot.

Jenner seemed to be following in the footsteps of her sister Kim Kardashian West, who also appeared to use a throwback photo of herself to encourage herself to work out harder following the birth of her son Saint.

Sharing a photo of herself at the gym in 2016, Kardashian West pointed out that she had a naked photo of herself framed on the wall. Circling the image, the reality star wrote, “I miss you” underneath the nude snap.

Hours before sharing the throwback snap, Jenner showed off all the progress she’s made in the 7 weeks since giving birth to her first child as she gave fans a good look at her waistline on Snapchat.

Earlier this month, the Kylie Cosmetics creator also shared numerous photos of herself wearing a sports bra and showing off her midriff, before announcing that she’s turned back to waist training, a tactic she first adopted back in 2015, in order to “snap back” after her pregnancy.

Along with bouncing back after baby, Jenner has been busy navigating first-time motherhood.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods recently told PEOPLE. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”