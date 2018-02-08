New Mom Kylie Jenner's Wax Figure Hits the Streets of Los Angeles with Stroller: See the Photos!

New mom Kylie Jenner has remained out of the spotlight while she cares for her 1-week-old daughter Stormi — but her famous wax figure sure hasn’t.

On Thursday, Madame Tussauds Hollywood released a series of photos of the reality star’s wax figure hitting up 3rd street in Los Angeles with a stroller, doing some shopping at popular baby boutique Eggy.

It comes as no surprise that Jenner’s wax figure — which is valued at $350,000 — changed into something a little more casual for the excursion: black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. The original wax figure, which was revealed last summer, wore the custom silver, fringe, beaded Balmain ensemble that Jenner donned at her Met Ball debut in May 2016 at the Manus x Machina-themed soirée. (Jenner donated the actual gown to the museum.)

Kylie Jenner's wax figure Madame Tussauds

Of course, it’ll probably be a while before the real Jenner and her daughter are spotted in public. The 20-year-old is currently cooped up at home basking in the glow of motherhood, where sources tell PEOPLE she’s surrounded by her family, as well as her boyfriend Travis Scott and his family — who are all “over the moon” about the new addition.

“Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “But all she wants to do is hold her baby!”

The information echoes that of a source who spoke to PEOPLE in late January, revealing that Jenner “hasn’t hired a nanny” to help with the baby.

“At first, she only wants [mom Kris Jenner] and her sisters to help with the baby,” the insider explained. “She’s worried about new people around the baby.”

And while Jenner and Scott, 25, are still keeping separate households, the new dad has been spending plenty of time (and sleeping over) at Jenner’s with their daughter.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” an insider told PEOPLE of the couple. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

“They’re not in rush,” added the source of the duo’s plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon. “They’re just enjoying their little family.”