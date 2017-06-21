Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Very, Very Casually Posed in Her Underwear

Kendall may be the Jenner family’s resident Victoria’s Secret model, but Kylie has proven she can show off undergarments like the best in the business, too.
The evidence is conclusive:
We wouldn’t want clothes to distract from this phone case, would we?
The most reliable sign of true friendship is not feeling the need to put pants on when they come over.
Looking at this picture makes you think that red is her color, but then, it’s like every color is her color.
Sometimes you want to be hidden in the shadows, but you also kinda want to flaunt your thong. Kylie gets it.
Underwear can do many great things, including remind you that you’re like, really pretty.
The world is still recovering from that time Kylie made lasagna in her nude set.
We may never be the same.
Poor girl was so excited to reach 60 million followers that she didn’t have time to cover up her sports bra.
Because pants are always optional.
Everyone has that one beloved black bra.
Relaxing can’t truly happen with pants on.
I see London, I see France…
Damn, girl, don’t put off laundry for that long.
All those clothes and simply nothing to wear.
Who says you have to stick to the women’s section?
Getting your makeup done is just better in your undies, we take it.
Bras this cute simply require sheer covering.