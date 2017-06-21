Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Very, Very Casually Posed in Her Underwear

Kendall may be the Jenner family’s resident Victoria’s Secret model, but Kylie has proven she can show off undergarments like the best in the business, too.

The evidence is conclusive:

We wouldn’t want clothes to distract from this phone case, would we?

kyliejennershop.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 5, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

The most reliable sign of true friendship is not feeling the need to put pants on when they come over.

mamas A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 14, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Looking at this picture makes you think that red is her color, but then, it’s like every color is her color.

Could this be a new lip kit color? 😉 @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 1, 2016 at 9:17pm PST

Sometimes you want to be hidden in the shadows, but you also kinda want to flaunt your thong. Kylie gets it.

..🦋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 10, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Underwear can do many great things, including remind you that you’re like, really pretty.

Love my new co-ord from PrettyLittleThing.com @Prettylittlething #ad A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 17, 2016 at 9:57am PST

The world is still recovering from that time Kylie made lasagna in her nude set.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:40am PDT

We may never be the same.

Night 😇 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:30pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:31am PDT

Poor girl was so excited to reach 60 million followers that she didn’t have time to cover up her sports bra.

60 million 😱😱😱 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 3, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

Because pants are always optional.

Morning A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 8, 2016 at 12:12pm PDT

Everyone has that one beloved black bra.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 31, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

Relaxing can’t truly happen with pants on.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 30, 2016 at 5:18pm PST

I see London, I see France…

Staying comfortable in my @meundies Time to jump in bed after this long week. ❤️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 23, 2015 at 11:55am PST

Damn, girl, don’t put off laundry for that long.

Earlier today checkin out dis construction ⚠️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 3, 2015 at 8:02pm PDT

All those clothes and simply nothing to wear.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 5, 2015 at 8:12pm PST

Who says you have to stick to the women’s section?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Getting your makeup done is just better in your undies, we take it.

Yesssss #body! ❤️❤️❤️ #kyliejenner A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on May 5, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

From #kourtneykardashian's snap ❤️❤️❤️ #kyliejenner 👀 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

Bras this cute simply require sheer covering.