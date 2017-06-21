People

TV

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Very, Very Casually Posed in Her Underwear

By @lydsprice

Posted on

 

Kendall may be the Jenner family’s resident Victoria’s Secret model, but Kylie has proven she can show off undergarments like the best in the business, too.

The evidence is conclusive:

We wouldn’t want clothes to distract from this phone case, would we?

kyliejennershop.com

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The most reliable sign of true friendship is not feeling the need to put pants on when they come over.

mamas

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Looking at this picture makes you think that red is her color, but then, it’s like every color is her color.

Could this be a new lip kit color? 😉 @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Sometimes you want to be hidden in the shadows, but you also kinda want to flaunt your thong. Kylie gets it.

..🦋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Underwear can do many great things, including remind you that you’re like, really pretty.

Love my new co-ord from PrettyLittleThing.com @Prettylittlething #ad

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The world is still recovering from that time Kylie made lasagna in her nude set.

We may never be the same.

Night 😇

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Poor girl was so excited to reach 60 million followers that she didn’t have time to cover up her sports bra.

60 million 😱😱😱

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Because pants are always optional.

Morning

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Everyone has that one beloved black bra.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Relaxing can’t truly happen with pants on.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

I see London, I see France…

Staying comfortable in my @meundies Time to jump in bed after this long week. ❤️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Damn, girl, don’t put off laundry for that long.

Earlier today checkin out dis construction ⚠️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

All those clothes and simply nothing to wear.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Who says you have to stick to the women’s section?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Getting your makeup done is just better in your undies, we take it.

Yesssss #body! ❤️❤️❤️ #kyliejenner

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

From #kourtneykardashian's snap ❤️❤️❤️ #kyliejenner 👀

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

Bras this cute simply require sheer covering.

Damn Gina!! 😍

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on