New York’s Empire State Building was the perfect spot for Kylie Jenner and Tyga‘s Valentine’s Day date because the 102-story skyscraper is directly proportional to their love for each other.

The Lip Kit entrepreneur shared a photo of her smooching the rapper atop the iconic Manhattan building on Instagram Tuesday, along with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s.”

And the official Twitter account of the Empire State Building also took to social media to announce the arrival of their special guests. “@KylieJenner and @Tyga agree—these views are the most romantic in all of NYC. Happy #ValentinesDay!” the tweet read.

Because the pair attended during the day, they unfortunately missed the tower light up into a romantic red hue.

Also on the most romantic day of the year, Kylie, 19, showed off the many gifts she received from her boyfriend of nearly three years.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star Snapchatted several heart-shaped bouquets of red and pink roses with a card that read “Will you be my Valentine?”

Kylie has a lot to celebrate this week, and not just because it’s Valentine’s Day.

On Monday, she opened the doors to her second limited pop-up shop in New York City to a line of fans who were wrapped around the entire block.

In addition, the youngest KarJenner has been hitting up some of the biggest Fashion Week shows in town. She sat front row with Sofia Richie for the Jeremy Scott show, cheered on sister Kendall Jenner during the Alexander Wang show and chatted with Madonna before the Philipp Plein show.