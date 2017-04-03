Kylie Jenner and Tyga are taking some space.

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper are currently in an off phase of their on-and-off relationship.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” says one insider. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, were first linked in the fall of 2014, though they didn’t confirm the relationship until March 2015. Following Jenner’s 18th birthday in August that year, the two became much more open as a couple, regularly stepping out together and documenting much of their love on social media.

Tyga soon became a family fixture, joining the reality TV mavens on family trips and regularly appearing on episodes of KUWTK.

But throughout their relationship, the former couple experienced ongoing ups and downs, including cheating accusations and financial woes for Tyga.

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You to Vacation Like a Kardashian

They first split briefly in November 2015 and later faced turmoil when Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian began dating Tyga’s ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Amid several rounds of makeups and breakups in 2016, a source told PEOPLE that “over and over again, she feels like she can’t trust Tyga. There have been and continues to be too many lies.”

Still, another insider source told PEOPLE last year that, for Jenner, Tyga “was her first true love. That’s something that she just can’t walk away from entirely.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!