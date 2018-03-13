Kylie Jenner Picks Up Her Tricked-Out LaFerrari Push Present from the Car Shop

Kylie Jenner clearly has a thing for cars.

The new mom made headlines last month when she debuted her extravagant push present: a black Ferrari LaFerrari with red interiors and butterfly doors. (The model starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production, according to Car and Driver magazine.)

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to show off the tricked-out ride while picking it up from the car shop.

“Picking up my new bitch,” she captioned the photo.

Just hours after first showing off the luxury car on social media last month, Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott made their first public appearance together since their daughter Stormi was born Feb. 1, stepping out for a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 24. They showed up to the restaurant in the LaFerrari, with Jenner taking the passenger seat.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jacson/Splash News

But while the young car enthusiast is enjoying her new wheels, a source previously told PEOPLE her famous family didn’t exactly warm up to the lavish hybrid sports vehicle.

“Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” said the source. “[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare.”

“Her family thinks she should tone down things a tad,” added the source. “She is obviously still very immature when it comes to certain aspects of her life, but she’s a great mom.”