Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Aren't Broken Up: Sources

Despite recent reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had split, PEOPLE can confirm that the couple is still together.

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25 — who are expecting their first child together, a baby girl — haven’t broken up. (The two have been dating since April 2017 after she split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga.)

Throughout her pregnancy, the makeup mogul has purposefully avoided the spotlight — and while she was noticeably absent from her famous family’s 25 Christmas photos, she did attend mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party in Los Angeles, posing for a handful of photo booth pictures with Scott as well as with her fellow pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian.

“Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” a source later told PEOPLE, adding that the star still “wants to keep her pregnancy private.”

And as fans are well aware, the mom-to-be has yet to publicly acknowledge her pregnancy, opting instead to remain entirely under the radar in recent months. In November, an insider told PEOPLE that Jenner is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters.”

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” said the insider. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” added another source. “She isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott are just “trying to enjoy this time for themselves” and want to “keep it private as long as they can.”

“They know it’s going to be a frenzy when they do come out,” said the insider. “But Travis is crazy about Kylie and he feels so lucky to have her and the baby.”