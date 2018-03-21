New Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out for Smoothies and a Dinner Date

New parents’ night out!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from tending to their daughter Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1, to spend some time one-on-one Tuesday.

The duo started their morning by stopping at a Jamba Juice in West Hollywood, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The outlet added that they ordered two small Aloha Pineapple smoothies as well as an oatmeal.

The 20-year-old makeup mogul and her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend continued their couple time that night at West Hollywood eatery Sweet Chick, Just Jared reports.

Jenner and Scott are still making time for their relationship since becoming parents, stepping out on a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu in February — where Jenner showed off her luxe push present,, a black Ferrari La Ferrari — and snuggling together on a boat as they arrived at a restaurant in Miami earlier this month.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

A source revealed to PEOPLE recently that the new mom and dad “are a good team” when it comes to taking care of their newborn daughter.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” the insider explained. “He has cut down on work.”

RELATED: ‘My Pretty Girl!’ Kylie Jenner Shares First Look at 1-Month-Old Daughter Stormi’s Face

RELATED VIDEO: New Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Together in First Photo Since Welcoming Daughter Stormi

And while the couple, who have been dating since April 2017, are committed to one another, another source told PEOPLE they’re in no rush to speed their relationship along, opting to keep separate homes.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship, too,” said the source. “Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”