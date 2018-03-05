New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Snuggle Up During Miami Boat Trip

While most of Hollywood’s biggest names were in Los Angeles for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, two famous faces were missing from the star-studded afterparties: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The new parents, who welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, made a rare public appearance at Seaspice in Miami. The couple was spotted snuggling up together as they arrived at the restaurant by boat.

Jenner, 20, kept a low profile in a black hoodie and shorts, holding hands with Scott, 25, as they snuck past guests to get to the private terrace, AIR. The couple and their group of friends enjoyed the seafood tower, pizzettas and pasta, washed down by sparkling water for Jenner and Rosé Piscine and champagne for the rest.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in Miami on March 4

Last month, Jenner and Scott made their first public appearance together since Stormi’s birth, stepping out on a Saturday afternoon for a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu.

The couple arrived at the hot spot in Jenner’s extravagant push present: a black Ferrari La Ferrari with red interiors and butterfly doors. (The model starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production, according to Car and Driver magazine.)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in Malibu on Feb. 24 Jacson/Splash News

A source revealed to PEOPLE recently that the new mom and dad “are a good team” when it comes to taking care of their newborn daughter.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” the insider explained. “He has cut down on work.”

And while the couple are committed to one another, another source told PEOPLE they’re in no rush to speed their relationship along, opting to keep separate homes.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too,” said the source. “Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

Added the source of the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul, “For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis. She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”