New Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Together in First Photo Since Welcoming Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are enjoying their time together as new parents!

The rapper, 25, shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, 20, on Snapchat Thursday. He captioned the selfie: “bdjxjkdn.”

Scott’s photo was the first of the pair together since Jenner announced the arrival of their daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born on Feb. 1.

The parents of one have been dating since April 2017, after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga.

A source previously told PEOPLE that her relationship with Scott is very different, saying: “He’s very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott/Snapchat

After months of secrecy, Jenner revealed on Feb. 4 that she had given birth to their baby girl who weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz.

Since welcoming their daughter, both Jenner and Scott have stepped out in public, though separately.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was spotted for the first time post-baby on Feb. 10 with BFF Jordyn Woods in Los Angeles while Scott was in his home state of Texas the same day, making his first public appearance in Missouri City where he received a key to the city.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in April 2017 Bob Levey/Getty

WATCH: New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Not Officially Living Together’

Though both stars are loving parenthood and the new stage in their lives, they aren’t rushing their romance and are focused on co-parenting at their respective houses.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

“She has everything she needs right now and seems very happy,” the insider added. “For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis. She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”