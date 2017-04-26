A week after hitting up Coachella together, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted getting cuddly at an NBA playoff game in Houston.

According to an onlooker at the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday evening — where Scott performed before tip-off — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the hip-hop artist were spotted holding hands and “definitely looked like a couple.”

“During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets’ courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her. Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends,” says the onlooker, who attended the game and spotted Jenner kissing Scott’s neck.

“They were super hand-holdy and it seemed like she wanted people to see them together,” the onlooker adds. “They haven’t let go of each other since he got off the court.”

The pair have been sparking dating rumors after Jenner took a break from her on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Tyga in early April.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Answers Plastic Surgery Rumors

For Coachella weekend one, Jenner, 19, and 24-year-old Scott — who performed at the weekend musical event — were spotted spending time together.

“Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay,” an observer at designer Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush party told PEOPLE. “After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.”

A Jenner source told PEOPLE that older sister Kendall Jenner and Scott had “a thing” before, but that the younger Jenner’s new romance might be an attempt to make Tyga jealous.

“[Scott] and Kylie have also been friends for a while and they all hang out,” said the source. “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.”

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Jenner and Tyga, 27. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”



—Reporting by ANA CALDERONE